Illuminations races light up Prom

The inaugural Illuminations 10k and 5k races attracted around 800 runners to Blackpool’s North Promenade.

On a calm and warm evening, the runners and spectators were treated to an early preview of the world-famous Illuminations ahead of Friday’s big switch-on.

The races were organised by Fylde Coast Running Events and both started together, splitting at Uncle Tom’s Cabin, where those in the longer race continued north towards Little Bispham before turning back.

Winner of the 5K race was Wesham Road Runner James Mulvany in 16mins, 27secs, with Ross McKelvie of Lytham St Annes Road Runners second (17.37) and Sheffield Running Club’s Ben Mahoney third (17.43).

The women’s race had an even more dominant winner as Anna Wynne (unattached, 20.59) finished 80 seconds clear of Vicki Hamer from Burnden Road Runners. City of Birmingham’s Emma Hewitt was third in 22.28.

In the 10k race, Salford Harriers’ North of England champion Carl Hardman was a comfortable winner in an impressive 32.25.

Red Rose Runners’ Simon Croft was second in 34.47 and Heaton Harriers North East’s Stephen Schubeler third with 34.56.

Wigan Harriers’ Vicki Brydon dominated the ladies’ race to win by almost three minutes in 40.37.

There was a great tussle for second place before Wakefield Harrier Haley Newbound (43.36) just fought off Riversway Road Runner Bianca Pedersen.

FCR Events wish to thank the local authority as well as stewards from Blackpool FC and Preston North End, who performed vital marshalling roles at Saturday night’s races.

The next FCR Events are the West Coast Half-marathon from Preston to Lytham on October 9 and the annual Autumn Breaker 10K in the Blackpool’s Stanley Park seven days later.

Both events are filling fast, so anyone interested in entering is advised to do so via www.fyldecoastrunners.com