Fylde and Wyre schools athletics for girls

Grace Dunn of St Aidan's

Girls were on the right track last week, when Blackpool’s Stanley Park staged the annual athletics tournament for Fylde and Wyre schools.

Kirkham Grammar School gave the rest a run for their money in the 12-school competition, finishing first in three of the four age groups.

The exception was the Under-15s competition, in which Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College topped the table.

LSA were runners-up to Kirkham in the Under-14 and Under-17 categories, while St Aidan’s took second place to KGS at Under-13 level.

Carr Hill finished third overall in the eldest two age groups, with AKS taking third place at Under-14 and LSA at Under-13.

The event completed a highly successful athletics season for Kirkham GS.

The hurdlers were up first with some great results from Libby Baxter, Bo Madden, Gemma Eastham and Agatha Barker-Mill.

Out in the field, Alisha Amirkhani threw extremely well in the discus event as did Isabel Kane and Amy and Danni Merrick.

Beth Dowbiggin was champion in the Under-14s’ 1,500m, Ella Dowds was second in the Under-17s’ 800m with Mia Rodriguez and Eleanor Turner second and third in the Under-17s’ 1,500m.

Individual winners were as follows

Under-13

70m hurdles: B Madden (KGS)

80m: E Hodgkinson (St Aidan’s)

150m: J Loveridge (St Aidan’s)

800m: F Barnes (Garstang)

Long jump: H Madden (KGS)

High jump: T Armstead (KGS)

Triple jump: C Gooch (Baines)

Shot: L Damp (KGS)

Discus: E Rogers (St Aidan’s)

Rounders ball: E Harrison (Garstang)

Relay: St Aidan’s

Under-14

75m hurdles: L Baxter (KGS)

100m: M Broomhead (Cardinal Allen)

200m: L Reader (Cardinal Allen)

800m: S Singleton (Rossall)

1500m: B Dowbiggin (KGS)

Long jump: M Lewis (LSA)

High jump: L Gregory (LSA)

Shot: K Holt (LSA)

Discus: A Amirkhami (KGS)

Javelin: B Dowbiggin (KGS)

Relay: LSA

Under-15

75m hurdles: J Carey (LSA)

100m: P Hughes (Baines)

200m: S Bridges (AKS)

300m: S Bowes (Rossall)

800m: A Clark (Hodgson)

1500m: A Middlehurst (LSA)

Long jump: A Ngamfert (Carr Hill)

High jump: J Carey (LSA)

Shot: M Yates (Carr Hill)

Discus: M Rogers (LSA)

Javelin: L Hunt (St Aidan’s)

Relay: LSA

Under-17

80m hurdles: G Eastham (KGS)

100m: N Rowley (Carr Hill)

200m: K Rushton (Carr Hill)

300m: C Norman (LSA)

800m: D Whipp (LSA)

1500m: J Miller (Carr Hill)

Long jump: C Norman (LSA)

High jump: D Whipp (LSA)

Triple jump: L Williamson (KGS)

Shot: F Wood (LSA)

Discus: H Mears (KGS)

Javelin: N Webster (LSA)

Relay: LSA