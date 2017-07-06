Fylde and Wyre schools athletics for boys

St Aidan’s emerged victorious in the boys’ athletics for Fylde and Wyre schools at Stanley Park.

Held the day after the girls’ event in better weather, the Preesall school emerged as overall winners with 945 points.

Carr Hill were second (833), KGS third (812), with Baines, Hodgson, St Bede’s, AKS, LSA, Garstang and Millfield making up the top 10

St Aidan’s finished first in three of the four age groups (Year 7-9) only to be denied the clear sweep by Carr Hill in Year 10.

There were different runners-up in all four categories: LSA in Year 7, KGS in Year 8, Garstang in Year 9 and St Aidan’s in Year 10.

Four new records were set by T Jacob of Garstang in the Year 8 long jump, A Carson of KGS in the Year 9 discus, E Tibbs of Carr Hill in the Year 10 300m and by the Carr Hill Year 10 relay team (47.4).

The list of winners is as follows:

Year 7

100m: A Dowds KGS 13.1

200m: R Sandovai-Roberts AKS 28.3

800m: L Euson LSA 2.31

80m hurdles: N Creasey St Aidan’s 13.1

Relay: St Aidan’s

Discus: R Kean Millfield 17.19

Javelin: J Bull St Aidan’s 23.30

Long Jump: A Dowds KGS 4.30

Shot: A James Baines 7.96

Year 8

100m: A Pope KGS 13.0

200m: F Burton Carr Hill 27.3

300m: J Smalley St Aidan’s 43.5

800m: Z Seddon LSA 2.29

1500m: M Swarbrick Cardinal Allen 5.16

80m hurdles: T Jacob Garstang 12.2

Relay: St Aidan’s

Discus: B Thornley LSA 23.62

High Jump: Scott Sinclair Garstang

Javelin: H Burrow KGS 29.90

Long Jump: T Jacob Garstang 5.38

Shot: T Parkinson KGS 10.63

Triple jump: O Sealey St Aidan’s 10.34

Year9

100m W Bloomfield KGS 12.2

200m: J Nicholas St Bede’s 24.5

300m: R Nagle St Aidan’s 40.2

800m: C Clarke Rossall 2.24

1500m: J Smith Baines 4.49

80m hurdles: L Sempers KGS 13.7

Relay: St Aidan’s

Discus: A Carson KGS 36.10

High Jump: L Stefani Baines

Javelin: J Whiteside St Aidans 34.80

Long Jump: C Peters Garstang 34.74

Shot: J Whyte St Aidans 9.90

Triple jump: B Holmes St Aidan’s 11,27

Year 10

100m B Parsons Carr Hill 11.5

200m: R Shaw Carr Hill 24.6

300m: E Tibbs Carr Hill 38.4

800m: O Fishwick St Bede’s 2.23

1500m: B Preddy KGS 4.38

80m hurdles: G Hunt St Aidan’s 12.4

Relay: Carr Hill

Discus: C Medd St Aidans 37.48

High Jump: A Cooper KGS

Javelin: G Hunt St Aidan’s 40.50

Long Jump: N Eagon St Aidan’s 5.25

Shot: M Pangburn Cardinal Allen 10.60

Triple jump: E Tibbs Carr Hill 12.27