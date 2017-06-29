Fun for all at Lytham St Annes races

Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College hosted a 1k and 5k fun run at the school.

The school PTFA and PE department organised the event to raise money for the school.

The day was very successful and included a tennis taster session and a DJ, whose music helped the children to warm up for the races.

The 1k race for primary schoolchildren took place around the perimeter of the school field and was won by Amara Thorpe.

The first three boys and girls all received a medal and certificate.

The 5k started and finished on the field and took in the footpaths around St Annes Old Links Golf Club.

T.Cubbon was first to cross the finish line in 19mins, 51secs.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without all the amazing volunteers who help marshal both events.

The day was a great success and plans are already being made to repeat the races next year.