Danson races to Wesham victory

It was a quieter week for athletics with the local clubs preparing for the fifth round of the Inter Club Grand Prix at Wesham on Monday.

Rob Danson notched up another win for a continuing clean sweep with Joe Monk relinquishing a battle for second.

The women’s race saw Wesham come through for a team win with the open team second.

There was a good entry despite a damp start to the fifth Elswick Express 10 mile race.

The two Robs, Affleck and Danson, ran as a fast workout with Danson finishing second in 55:09.

David Taylor was sixth in 59:59, ahead of Garry Barnett (10th, 62:05), Helen Lawrenson (28th, 70:30), Martin Bates (49th, 76:26), Phil Leaver (75th, 80:22), Finlay McCalman (92nd, 88:13), Pauline Eccleston (100th, 90:03) and Anne Berry (101st, 90:05).

Steve Myerscough was eighth at the Caldervale Supper Run in 25:10, leading in Dave Young (29th, 31:43) and Debbie Myerscough (34:18).

The Lancaster 10K took place with Alan Taylor 94th in 49:49.

Daniel Shaw finished 18th of 180 in the Scafell Pike Trail Marathon, completing the course in 5:32.03.

Carl Groome was the leading Wesham runner at Lytham Hall’s parkrun, clocking 20:03.

John Bertenshaw ran a PB of 20:08 to finish ahead of Ryan Azzopardi (22:23), Ben Wrigley (26:24), Stephen and Kay Twist (26:41), Debbie Bell (29:21), Emma Davies (30:00) and Sue Rigby (34:11).

In the Preston parkrun, Steve Myerscough ran 19:54 and Robert Brown 25:53, while at Glossop, Vicky Gore clocked 26:40 while Megan Gore and Steven Gore both finished in 35:59.

At Blackpool, James Mulvany was third fastest with 18:07 to lead in Nicola Unsworth (22:05), George Kennedy (22:12), Jonathan Lawson (22:47), Dave Young (25:42) and Anne Flanagan (28:44).