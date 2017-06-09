Danson Gallops to a comfortable victory

Wesham members finished off a busy week in the trail championships series at the Grasmere Gallop, with a club weekend in Ambleside, and a good turnout at two trail distances.

With a combined start the 10K runners were the first to finish with a lower elevation.

Rob Danson blew the field apart with a decisive win with a near four-minute lead to cross the line in 34:57.

James Mulvany came in with a strong finish to place third in 39:06, having pulled away from Steve Waterhouse who was fourth in 40:09.

Martin Bates finished 35th in 49:07, Paul Eccles was 92nd with 56:32 and Mark Dobson 94th in 56:30.

Kerry Eccles was 108th in 58:51, George Kennedy and James Danson finished together in 115th and 116th positions with 59:32, Peter Rooney came in 166th in 1:04.19, Maureen Danson was 176th with 1:05.23 and Julie Rooney 1,136th in 1:14.20.

In the 17K race, taking the extra loop around the flank of Loughrigg, Paul Gregory headed the Wesham team and finished fifth in 1:15.18.

Steve Myerscough was seventh in 1:16.21 with Jason Barlow ninth in 1:17.38.

They led in John Collier (17th, 1:23.43), Helen Lawrenson (21st, 1:25.25), Peter Cruse (34th, 1:28:46), Nigel Shepherd (50th, 1:34.22), Jen Salt (78th, 1:42.29), Chris Moss (90th, 1:45.15), Russell Mabbett (111th, 1:50.41), Alan Taylor (113th, 1:51:28), Finlay McCalman (149th, 2:01:23) and Paul Carter (169th, 2:24.46).

Thursday evening saw the first Badger Trail 10K of this year’s series in Cuerden Valley park in warm and pleasant conditions.

Won by Blackpool’s Luke Minns, Wesham’s first finisher of the 183 runners was Garry Barnett in eighth with a time of 39:37.

Paul Gregory was 12th with 41:04, just ahead of Steve Myersough who was 13th in 41:21 as the Wesham men’s team placed third.

Helen Lawrenson was 33rd overall in 44:39, finishing ahead of Carmel Sullivan (34th, 45:02) and Tracey Hulme (75th, 50:31) to give the women’s team victory.

Roger Leadbeater finished 78th in 51:02, leading in Kath Hoyer (81st, 51:21), Jen Salt (95th, 53:01), Graham Brook (98th, 53:11), Dave Marsland (124th, 56:45), James Danson (138th, 59:30), Graham Vickers (140th, 1:00.50), Caz Wadsworth (159th, 1:05.06), Anne Berry (167th) and Sue Rigby (168th, both 1:08.16).

Caz Wadsworth finished 10th in the Morecambe 10K on Sunday in 59:39 with John Howorth 191st in 59:42 and Claire Marshall-Cowling 236th in 65:50.

James Mulvany won the Midummer Mile event at the Preston Arena with 4:57, while Simon Denye clocked 5:43 to come in 15th.

Clive Berry ran the Lakeland Trails Coniston Mini Marathon 10K and finished 130th in 1:23:13.

Rob Wallace took part in the Burnley 10K on Sunday and finished 458th 54:46 with a chip time of 54:09.

John Bertenshaw ran 21:13 in the Preston parkrun, while Roger Leadbeater clocked 23:28 and Robert Brown 25:21.

Stephen Twist was in York for a bit of tourism and he ran 27:35 in the parkrun.