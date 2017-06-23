BWFAC Vets’ victory is a run in the Park

The third of seven fixtures in the Inter Club series was held on the two lap, 4.1 mile course at Preston’s Avenham Park.

The Open team of Phil Leybourne (eighth), James Greenaway (13th), Ian Dawson (31st), Tom Minns (92nd), Nick Hume (93rd), Bev Wright (100th), Michelle Tickle (102nd), Paul Plummer (117th) and Peter Singleton (123rd) finished sixth.

The ladies team of Wright (fifth), Tickle (sixth), Laura Lawler (14th), Karen Dunford (15th) and Basia Pawelczak (27th) was fifth and the Vet ladies team of Wright, Tickle, Lawler, Dunford and Alison Titterington finished first.

The Vet team was fifth with fourth places for the Vet 50s and 60s.

Despite limited training because of injury, Derek Crane took on the challenge of the Tour of Tameside which comprises a series of four races taking place over four consecutive days.

The first race was the X-Trail 10K, completed in 52:20, followed by Hell on the Fell (63:52), Hero Half Marathon (2:21.52) and Dr Ron Hyde 7 Mile (66:24).

His overall time for the 32 miles was 5:24.36, placing him 209th out of 1,000 finishers with Sale Harriers’ Gareth Raven (3:12.36) the winner.

Three BWFAC braved hot conditions at the Freckleton Half Marathon with Brandon Willoughby (1:50.21) finishing 147th, Laura Lawler (1:51.05) 151st and Simon Scarr (2:05.44) in 248th place, while Ellen McLachlan (51:47) was 59th at the Lancaster 10K.

The main track and field meetings were the Mid Lancs League event at Hyndburn and the third Youth Development League (Lower) competition at Stanley Park.

At Hyndburn, Susan Ball won the hammer (25.10m, PB), the shot put (7.64m) and was second in the discus (26.61m).

Chloe Norman was third in the Under-17s’ 800m (2:27.8) and fourth in the long jump (4.38m), while Natasha Webster was second in the Under-17s’ discus (22.51m) and third in the javelin (30.24m).

BWFAC’s Under-13s and 15s finished behind Southport Waterloo at the YDL fixture with the highlight Jasmine Carey’s pole vault of 3.40m taking her second in the UK Under-15 rankings.

The BMC gold standard 1,500m A race at Stretford saw Luke Minns second in 3:49.59.

Also at Stretford, in the Grand Prix 1500m, Daniel Hayes posted 4:03.93, Jake Walley 4:08.94 and Amelia Beaman 4:51.11.