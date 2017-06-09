BWFAC skipper Starkie leads by example

Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC athletes have been involved in competitive action on the track, road and trail in the course of the last week.

The second Northern track and field meeting was held at Bury where the team finished third with 346 points.

Men’s team captain Brent Starkie, despite suffering a hamstring strain, won the B 200m (23.1), was fourth in the long, triple and high jumps and also picked up points in the hammer and discus.

Likewise, ladies team captain, Claire Irons, won the B hammer (21.80m) and then picked up points in the javelin, 400m, 800m and 3000m.

Susan Ball, after winning the A discus (26.48m), picked up points in the 100m, javelin and long jump.

There was a significant contribution by several of the club’s Under-17 members.

Bradley Parsons and Alex Hughes were fifth and fourth in the A and B 100m,and together with Brett Rund and Phil Ellershaw, won the 4x100m relay (45.9s).

Will Critchley was third in the B 800m (2:03.6) with Olivia Hanby second in the B 200m (28.5s) and sixth in the triple jump.

Lucy Mansfield won the A 100m (12.5s) and was second over 200m (25.3s), while Emily Japp set PBs in winning the 3,000m (9:44.6) and finishing second in the 1,500m (4:43.2).

Nia Rutter won the 100m hurdles (15.7s) and shot put (11.00m), while Rachel Bashforth won the A hammer (32.94m), B discus (26.14m) and B shot put (10.18m).

For the men, Danny Hayes won the 1,500m (4:13.8), while Harry Poole the B event (4:22.0) and was fourth in the 5,000m.

Declan O’Hara won the pole vault (3.80m), Luke Minns was second in both the A 800m (1:56.2) and B 400m (51.5) with Jake Walley second in the 3,000m steeplechase (10:26.4).

At the Par Athletic, held in Nottwil, Switzerland, Isaac Towers was third in both the wheelchair 800m with 1:43.74 and 1,500m with 3:20.57.

The UK Javelin Carnival took place at Loughborough with Ian Corcoran 11th in the senior event (39.91m) and Louis Walker ninth in the Under-20 section (47.55m, PB).

Katy Wyper competed for Wigan in the second fixture of the UK Women’s League, finishing third (11.99) in the A 100m and second in the A 200m (24.86s).

Luke Minns won the 1,000m in 2:27.7 with Jake Walley third in 2:36.4.