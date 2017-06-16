BWFAC’s Wyper sprints to Sportcity silvers

Seven Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC athletes competed at the Northern Senior, Under-20 and Parallel Championships at Sportcity.

Katy Wyper and Lucy Mansfield contested the 100m and 200m with both qualifying for the 100m final.

Wyper (11.72s) won silver behind Louise Bloor of Trafford AC with Mansfield finishing fourth (12.14s).

In the 200m, Mansfield just missed out on qualifying for the final; however Wyper qualified and again won silver in 24.40s behind Bloor (23.80s).

Ash Colvin qualified for the final of the Under-20 women’s 100m, where she finished sixth in 12.57.

In the Parallel 100m race, T37 athlete George Fox was second overall and first in his category with 12.83s, finishing behind Graeme Ballard.

Luke Minns and Daniel Hayes contested the 800m, the latter posting a time of 2:00.32 in the heats without making the final.

Minns qualified for what was a tactical final and finished third in 1:58.04.

Emily Japp posted a 23-second PB of 16:33.79 to win silver behind Becky Rigby (16:22.1) of Preston Harriers in the 5,000m.

Luke Minns and Emily Japp warmed up for the championships the previous week at the Cuerden Valley Badger 10K Trail Race.

Minns was first in 36:09 with Japp fourth and first lady (38:19), leading in Jake Walley (seventh, 39:35), Ian Dawson (11th, 40:50), Jess Rogers (22nd, 42:39), Paul Sparrow (26th, 43:31), Andrew Simm (28th, 43:46), Jeff Wilson (67th, 49:54), Brandon Willoughby (74th, 50:30), Simon Scarr (111th, 54:16), Alan Wilkinson (118th, 55:47) and Rick Pinches (134th, 58:33).

Vet 55 Bev Wright was the first lady and 38th overall in 42:53 at the Morecambe 10K, while Anthony Blight was 81st in 48:04.

There were 20 running at the BWFAC June Club Handicap.

Fastest on the 3.73 mile course was Liam Caine (21:57) with Stacia Bligh the fastest lady (26:20).

PBs were posted by Paul Beech (21:40), Paul Plummer (25:08), Steve Dunn (25:16) and Phil Lakeland (29:44).

BWFAC’s athletes of the month for May are Charlotte Jones for her shot put and hammer progress in her first season as an Under-15, where she won Lancashire gold, and James Nicholas for winning double Lancashire sprint gold.