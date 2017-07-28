BWFAC’s members have a Supper date

Have your say

It was a case of ‘running for your supper’ as six BWFAC runners competed in the 4.75 mile Scorton Supper Run last Thursday.

Michelle Tickle (33:08) was first lady in 10th place, followed by Bob Massey (58th, 45:47), Nickola Walker (83rd, 52:12), Victoria Talbot (89th, 52:12) and Fiona Little (59:44).

It was a family affair for the Tickle family at last week’s Blackpool parkrun with Jack Tickle (seventh, 18:47) leading in dad Simon (31st, 21:46), sister Lucy (49th, 23:35) and sister Holly, accompanied by mum Michelle (67th, 24:43).

Salford Harriers’ Phil Leybourne – second claim BWFAC – was first home in 17:04.

Steve Dunn (20:16), Peter Singleton (22:32, PB), Derek Crane (23:20, PB), Anthony Blight (23:24), Karen Dunford (24:44), Rick Pinches (24:45), Peter Gibson (24:54), Bernard Singleton (28:18), Bob Massey (29:16) and Tracy Rothwell (36:33) also took part.

At Lytham Hall, Paul Sparrow ran 19:37, Rafael Eaton 20:45 and Lohan Sparrow 25:28.

The final Youth Development League meeting of the season was at Stanley Park.

Alex Hughes (11.7s) was third in the Under-20s’ 100m and Bradley Parsons won the B race in 11.4s.

Parsons (24.3s) was third in the Under-20s’ 200m and fourth in the shot put (8.52m).

Hughes (23.7s) was first in the Under-17s’ 200m and second in his first 400m (54.0s).

Andrew Woodhouse (12.0s) was fourth in the A 100m and second in the Under-20s’ 200m (24.5s), while Noah Egan had victories in the Under-17 B 100m (12.0s), B 200m (24.9s) and A long jump (5.55m) before all four won the 4x100m (48.3s).

Olivia Hanby (13.3s) was third in the A 100m and won the B 200m (28.0s), while Kirsty Rushton (13.1s) took top spot in the B 100m.

Kate Jenkinson (13.6s) was second in the 80m hurdles, fourth in the A 200m (27.4s) and 1st in the B high jump.

Chloe Norman (2:30.0) was third over 800m, won the high jump (1.41m) and was fourth in the long jump (4.39m).

Taylor Holland was second in the 300m hurdles, won the Under-20s’ high jump (1.38m) and was third in the B long jump.

Natasha Webster (14.0s) was fourth in the 80m hurdles and second in the discus (19.59s) and javelin (31.48m), Fiona Hockey won the Under-20 pole vault (3.40m), while the 4x100m relay team was second (54.5s).