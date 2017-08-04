BWFAC’s Laura faces an Ultra difficult Challenge

Have your say

Along with 800 runners, Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC’s Laura Lawler took on the Lakeland 100 Ultra Marathon Challenge.

Taking place at more than 105 miles and a 6,300ft tour of the Lakes, it started and ended in Coniston.

Laura was going well after 60 miles but started suffering from trench foot.

She carried on for another 23 miles to Kentmere, where a medic looked at her damaged feet and advised her to stop after just over 29 hours and with her in 209th place.

The CAU Inter County Championships were held in Bedford, where Katy Wyper was fifth in the 100m semi-finals in 12.73s.

T37 athlete George Fox competed in the mixed ability ambulant 100m, finishing first in 12.73s and winning the silver medal based on the level of disability.

George also experimented with the 400m, finishing third in 61.25s.

Fiona Hockey was seventh with 3.55m in the senior women’s pole vault final.

The Pilling 10K was won by Wesham’s Rob Danson with James Greenaway (eighth, 35:57) the first BWFAC runner to come home.

Paul Beech (41:28) was 23rd, fniishing ahead of Dawn Maher (55th, 49:55) and Rick Pinches (68th, 51:54).

At the Blackpool parkrun Paul Sparrow posted 20:09, Steve Dunn 21:11, Daniel Crane 22:42, Karen Dunford, Andrea Smith 24:17, Peter Gibson 24:43, Danielle Baines 25:04 and Lohan Sparrow 25:32.

Simon and Michelle Tickle posted 21:27 and 22:15 (21st) respectively at the Lytham Hall parkrun.

The penultimate Mid Lancs League meeting of the season was held at the Litherland Sports Park.

Susan Ball won the senior women’s hammer with 24.66m and was second in both the discus (23.44m) and shot put (7.34m).

There was some impressive sprinting by BWFAC athletes, with Under-15 competitor James Nicholas finishing first in the 400m with a PB of 53.7s.

Team-mate Riley Nagle won his heat in the 400m with a PB of 57.8 to finish third overall; Nagle also won the 100m and was second in the 200m.

In the Under-13 category Rhys Sandoual-Roberts had PBs in both the 100m (13.8s) and 200m (28.1s) with some other PBs for Jack Tickle (4:46.7, 1,500m), Chloe Norman (44.0s, 300m) and Scott Sinclair (1.55m, high jump).