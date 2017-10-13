BWFAC’s James Coasts to a top-seven spot

Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC’s James Greenaway posted a PB of 1:21.05 to claim seventh place in the West Coast Half Marathon, which started in Preston Docks and finished by Fairhaven Lake.

That was despite following two other competitors who were slightly off course towards the end of the race.

The Cheltenham Half Marathon attracted more than 3,000 runners to the race with Laura Lawler recording her fastest time of the year with 1:47.01 for 648th place.

Anthony Blight ran in the Alder Hey 10K, held within the grounds of Croxteth Park in Liverpool, where he finished 111th in 49:18.

At the Club October Handicap, Ian Dawson was fastest in 24:12 and finished ahead of Steve Dunn (25:11), Graham Davies (27:25), Andrea Smith (28:17), Sam Cooper (28:26, PB), Anthony Blight (28:31), Karen Dunford (28:40), Basia Pawelczak (29:12), Malcolm Beech (33:16) and Tony Croft (35:38).

Michelle Tickle was first female and 16th overall with a time of 21:49 at the Blackpool parkrun.

Daughter Lucy was third female and 21st overall in 22:00, leading in Simon Tickle (22nd, 22:03) and Ellen McLachlan (36th, fourth female, 24:10).

Also running were Steve Dunn (24:10), Rick Pinches (26:29), Sam Cooper (28:01), Clara Clark (28:11, PB), Malcolm Beech (28:12), Amanda Fuller (31:27), Nicola Walker (32:17), Andy Hume (33:00) and Fiona Little (38:06).

At Lytham Hall Henry Sandwell was 15th in 21:37, ahead of Peter Singleton (19th, 22:08) and Howard Henshaw (125th, 32:20), while Jack Ford (10:27) ran the Park View Junior parkrun.

Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde’s athletes of the month for September have been named as Gracie Scott and Luke Rawcliffe.

Both of those athletes claimed the monthly awards after they both claimed victories in the Junior Road Race Championships.

For good measure, the club has also announced their volunteers of the quarter.

Those volunteers were named as Dave Needham, Gill Jones, Kath Carey, Liz Godwin and Malcolm Beech.