BWFAC’s fantastic Mr Fox on silver service

Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC’s T37 athlete, George Fox, returned with two silver medals after competing in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix at the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn Sportpak Stadium in Berlin.

He posted times of 13.04s and 25.66s, the latter a PB, in finishing second in the 100m and 200m which now sees him ranked 13th in the world.

Several BWFAC middle distance athletes travelled to Trafford to test their speed in the midweek track and field meeting.

In the BMC Gold Standard races Luke Minns was fifth in the 800m B race with 1:51.87, while Daniel Hayes ran 1:57.48 in the Grand Prix 800m.

The separate 1,500m races featured Harry Poole (4:08.67) and Jake Walley (4:08.22), while PBs were posted by Jessica Rogers (4:52.58) and Danielle Whipp (5:02.71).

Forty BWFAC athletes competed as the fourth Mid Lancs meeting was held at Preston UCLan’s track.

Susan Ball won the hammer with Gabrielle Jones also victorious in the long jump.

Thornton Cleveleys RC’s Inter Club event saw the BWFAC open team of Phil Leybourne, Rick Wallace, Richard Eaves, Ian Dawson, Jim Unsworth, Paul Sparrow, Paul Beech, Tom Minns, Bev Wright and Steve Dunn in sixth.

The ladies team of Wright, Stacia Bligh, Laura Lawler, Karen Dunford and Basia Pawelczak finished third, as did the V40 ladies.

Emily Japp was the first lady home when she finished in fifth place with 16:57 at the Catforth 5K.

Andrew Simm came home 10th thanks to his PB of 19:01, while Bev Wright finished 19th, which also saw her as second lady and the first V55.

At the Blackpool parkrun James Greenaway was first across the line in 17:14, followed by Steve Dunn (fifth, 20:15) and Peter Singleton (17th, 22:36), both of whom recorded PBs.

Other BWFAC runners taking part were Derek Crane (28th 23:42), Alison Titterington (39th, 24:46), Gina Whiteley (62nd 28:08), Alan Smart (66th, 28:25), Bernard Singleton (67th, 28:28) and Bob Massey (76th, 29:20).

Phil Leybourne of Salford Harriers – second claim BWFAC – was first in 17:14 at the Lytham Hall parkrun.

Simon Tickle was 15th in 20:55, Michelle Tickle 18th with 21:15, Henry Sandwell 22nd in 21:44 and Howard Henshaw 113th in 30:36.