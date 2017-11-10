BWFAC’s bragging right fight

Described as one of the most beautiful road races in the country, especially with the splendid autumnal colours, Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC’s Bev Wright and Anthony Blight competed in the undulating Derwentwater 10 Mile.

Wright was 99th overall, 10th lady and first FV55 in 70:30, while Blight finished in 1:27.34.

In the Lancaster Half Marathon, which finished at Lancaster Castle, Chris Lloyd was 59th in 1:33.42

Nicola Unsworth’s first race in BWFAC colours saw her 104th and 13th lady at the Holly 34th Sweatshop Through the Villages 8 Mile Race, finishing in 65:16.

The previous day, Nicola was first lady (21:59) at the Blackpool parkrun, with BWFAC’s Harry Poole first across the line in 17:25.

Other BWFAC runners were Lucy Tickle (22:31), Michelle Tickle (22:52), Derek Crane (23:37), Simon Scarr (27:56, PB), Clare Clarke (28:55), Bob Massey (29:19), Nickola Walker (30:05), Amanda Fuller (30:19) and Andy Hume (33:30).

At the Lytham Hall parkrun Peter Singleton came home in 22:05 and David Twizell in 27:38.

Darren Lewis was a parkrun tourist in the Channel Islands and ran the Guernsey parkrun along the banks of Pembroke Bay in 24:41.

The following day’s Park View Junior 2K parkrun saw Forest Leah second in 8:18, Gracie Scott third – and first girl – in 8:53 and Jack Ford 19th in 10:27.

More than 40 Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC members had an enjoyable time at the annual fun run along the Illuminations.

It proved to be perfect conditions for the run, with little or no wind and a dry evening.

The November Club Handicap attracted 16 runners with Steve Dunn first back in 24:52.

The other runners were Malcolm Beech (33:34), Paul Beech (25:05), Tony Croft (34:38), Jeff Wilson (27:51), Alison Titterington (29:57), Andy Hume (35:14), Kirsty Holland (35:15), Nick Hume (26:47), Karen Dunford (28:51), Daniel Kearney (24:12), Ian Dawson (24:24), Phil Lakeland (30:50), Paul Tregonning (37:20), Michelle Tregonning (39:33) and Graham Davies (28:42).