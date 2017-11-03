BWFAC runners head back on the road

Road running has been the main action for Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC members over the last week.

It was a gorgeous autumn morning for the Fairclough 5 Mile race run on the country near Stanah Country Park.

Ian Dawson was 14th (31:01), closely followed by Jim Unsworth (31:06), Paul Beech (33:13) and Andrew Simm (33:41).

Bev Wright (25th, 33:23) missed out on first ladies place by one second behind Rachael Gavin of Blackburn Road Runners.

Also running were Jamie Ford (35:58), Trevor Uttley (36:39), Karen Dunford (38:18), Malcolm Beech (44:17), Bob Massey (46:46), Gary Ford (47:30) and John Winters (64:56).

In the Junior One Mile Fun Run, which preceded the main race, Max Swarbrick won in 5:44, ahead of Bethany Whipp (second, 6:35), Gracie Scott (third, 6:39), Maximus Nelson (fourth, 6:54) and Harrison Tweedale, who finished 28th despite injury.

Michelle Tickle took part in the Delamere Forest 10K Night Runner, where 523 runners made their way around the mixed terrain, using head-torches to guide them through the dark forest.

Michelle finished 48th in a time of 50:17, leaving her seventh female and second FV40.

Many were dressed in Halloween themed costumes including Michelle, who was dressed in a full ‘Day of the Dead’ costume.

It wasn’t the most practical of running gear, as it turned out to be very hot to run in.

At the Jail Break 10K which finished in the former prison, Lancaster Castle, Maguire Russell was 16th in 43:32, with Ellen McLachlan 54th in 49:25 and Dawn Maher 105th in 57:32.

Victoria Talbot ran the 5.5K of the Yas Marina F1 Circuit in Abu Dhabi in 40 minutes despite 30 degree heat.

Deetray Jarrett (14th, 21:56) led the BWFAC contingent at the Blackpool parkrun.

Next in was Jamie Ford (22:16), followed by David Twizell (26:00), Thomas Wilkinson (26:35), Gary Ford (27:49), Bob Massey (29:52), Trayden Jarrett (30:16), Nickola Walker (30:57) and Andy Hume (30:57).

At Lytham Hall, Lucy Tickle ran 21:34, finishing ahead of Peter Singleton (22:06) and Simon Tickle (22:13).

Jack Ford ran 10:13 at the Park View junior parkrun.