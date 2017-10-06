BWFAC pair produce standout performances

It was a relatively quiet week for Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC athletes but there were two particularly impressive performances.

Bev Wright ran in the Redcar Half Marathon and finished third lady - and 85th overall - behind Alyson Dixon (Sunderland Strollers), who was 18th in August’s World Championship Marathon, and Sharon Bulman (New Marske Harriers).

Bev’s time of 1:31.08 was her best since 2014 and places her fifth in the Vet 55 Half Marathon UK rankings.

There was a significant milestone for 13-year-old Lucy Tickle as she ran her 100th parkrun at the Lytham Hall parkrun, having run her first back in August 2013 at Preston.

At Lytham, Lucy was supported by brother Jack (19:33), dad Simon (21:44), mum Michelle (22:54) and younger sister,Holly recording her run on camera.

Other BWFAC runners were Rafael Eaton (20:32), Peter Singleton (22:11), Clare Clarke (28:41) and Bob Massey (28:51, PB).

Will Critchley ran 19:38 in his first parkrun at Blackpool, followed home by Steve Dunn (20:38), Sam Cooper (23:40), Danielle Barnes (23:54), Ellen McLachlan (24:47), David Twizell (25:57) and Malcolm Beech (27:01).

At the Lytham Park View Junior parkrun, BWFAC’s Forest Leah was first in 7:52, with Bethany Whipp first girl in 8:41 and Lohan Sparrow the second girl in 8:51.

George Fox won silver medals in all three of his events at the Cerebral Palsy National Championships held in Nottingham.

He recorded 13.22 in the 100m, 4.45m in the long Jump and a PB of 8.73m in the shot put.

Several Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC ladies were in action at the latest race in the Pilling 10K series.

Dawn Maher was the club’s first runner back as she came home 56th in a time of 50:12.

Next to finish was Gina Whiteley, who clocked a time of 55:39 on her way to 75th place overall.

Tracey Sharrock (87th, 60:56), Amanda Fuller (90th, 61:51), Nickola Walker (92nd, 64:41) and Fiona Little (95th, 75:15) also competed.