BWFAC juniors impress while Division Two status is secured

The performance of the week was undoubtedly from Jasmine Carey and team-mate Amelia Shearman when they competed for Lancashire Schools.

They finished second and fourth in the junior girls’ pole vault with PBs of 3.45m and 3.15m respectively at the English Schools Championships in Birmingham.

The St Anne’s Carnival 5K was won by Gareth Booth of Horwich RMI in 16:31.

The first Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC runner was Andrew Simm in 16th place (19:04), while Jack Tickle (4:59) won the 1,500m fun run.

Malcolm Beech posted a PB of 58:4 at the Blackpool Summer 10K, while Derek Crane (48:44) was 104th at the UK Fast We Love MCR event.

James Greenaway’s PB of 21:01 saw him first home at the club 3.73 mile handicap with other PBs posted by Sheona Hudson (30:19), Paul Beech (24:34), Steve Dunn (25:08), Paul Sparrow (23:50) and Darren Lewin (26:06).

The local 5K parkruns saw PBs posted at Lytham Hall by 11-year-old Rafael Eaton (20:17) and Steve Dunn (20:27).

A somewhat under strength track and field squad travelled to Wakefield for the third fixture of the Northern League Division.

With team captains Kirsty Holland and Brent Starkie leading by example, third place was secured to ensure Second Division status with one fixture to go.

Brent Starkie was second in both the A 200m (23.7s) and B 400m hurdles (62.9) as well as first in the triple jump.

Kirsty Holland picked up valuable points in the 100m, 400m hurdles, triple and high jumps, as well as both relays.

Darren Tremble was third in the B 400m (57.9s), second in the 400m hurdles (67.4s), second in the 110m hurdles, fourth in the hammer, third in the discus and fifth in the shot put.

Declan O’Hara (12.25m) was second in the discus, third in the long jump (6.17m), third in the high jump (1.50m), second in the triple jump (12.25m) and first in the pole vault (3.80m).

Junior members also competed with Will Critchley third in the B long jump (5.10m), second in both the B 800m (2:05.7) and B 1,500m (4:40).

Chloe Norman was second in the 400m (61.7s), fourth in the 800m (2:33.0) and first in the B long jump (4.62m) with Emilia Heslop fifth over 100m, second in the 100m hurdles (18.0s) and third in the long jump.