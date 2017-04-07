BWFAC back on track for the season ahead

The Blackpool Winter Warm-up meeting at Stanley Park was the first outdoor track and field of the season.

There were athletes taking part from across northern England, the Isle of Man and Scotland.

There were more than 70 competitors from Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC, and in the junior ranks, there were eye-catching performances.

Scott Sinclair won the Under-15 high jump with a PB of 1.47m, Jasmine Carey won the Under-15s’ long jump, Bradley Parsons scored a double victory in the Under-17s’ 100m and 200m, James Smith took the Under-15s’ 800m, while Connor Norman won both the Under-11s’ 80m and long jump.

In the senior ranks, Katy Wyper won the 200m withn 25.3s with Ash Colvin (26.9s) in third and Gabrielle Jones (27.3s) fourth.

Luke Halstead (11.9s) was sixth overall in the 100m and 10th overall in the 200m (24.8s).

T37 athlete George Fox (12.9s) was 10th overall in the 100m and 12th overall for 200m (26.5s).

Despite winter training being interrupted by illness, Nia Rutter (15.7s) won the 100m hurdles with Emilia Heslop (16.6s) in second.

Nia was also second in the shot putt with 10.25m, won by former BWFAC member Katie Holder (10.34m), now at Oxford University.

Tom Godwin set a PB of 20.9 in the Under-20 100m hurdles, as well as finishing third in the Under-17 shot and second in the high jump.

Susan Ball (25.72m) was third in the discus, while Sydney Bashforth (29.56m) was fourth in the hammer and threw 8.93m in the shot.

On the road, Paul Sparrow was first Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC finisher at the Garstang Gallop 10K with 26th place in 48:07.

He was followed home by Bev Wright (39th, 50:35), Brandon Willoughby (50th, 53: 23), Rick Pinches (72nd, 56:57) and Laura Lawler (78th, 57:37).

At the Blackpool parkrun Luke Minns posted a course PB of 16:33 for second place.

Michelle Tickle (17th) had a course PB of 21:00, Laura Gilderdale (21:23) was 21st, Steve Dunn (21:41) 24th, Lucy Tickle (22:26) 30th, while Kirsty Holland (27:29) was 88th, finishing ahead of Rick Pinches (27:30), Malcolm Beech (28:11) and Kate Jenkinson (28:57).

At Lytham Hall, BWFAC’s Dexter Sparrow was 13th in 20:54, with Paul Sparrow 14th in 20:54 and Howard Henshaw 133rd in 31:41.