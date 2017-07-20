Brilliant bronze for Towers in World Para Athletics

Blackpool Wyre and Fylde AC athlete Isaac Towers had the race of his life to win a medal for Great Britain at the World Para Athletics in London.

The 18-year-old wheelchair racer powered through from the back of the field to take bronze in the T34 800m at the London Stadium.

Towers accelerated superbly on the home straight to clinch third place in 1min, 46.46secs and add a world medal to the gold he won in the same event at the European Championships last year.

Paralympian Towers, who also reached the final of the two-lap event in Rio last year, proved he is learning from his big-race experience as he kept a cool head when in last place after 400m, pacing himself patiently before a power-packed surge for the line which took him past GB team-mate Ben Rowlings.

Like Monday’s 400m final, in which Towers finished seventh, the race was dominated by Tunisian winner Walid Ktila and Mohamed Alhammadi of the United Arad Emirates.

Ktila won in a championship record time of 1.44.79, with Ahammadi again having to settle for silver in 1.45.28.

Former AKS pupil Towers’ time was outside his personal best of 1.39.18 but this was the most thrilling performance yet in an extremely promising career.

The T34 category is for athletes with cerebral palsy.