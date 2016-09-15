Blackpool Wyre and Fylde junior athletics review

The North West Road Relays were held at a new location this year and probably one of the most beautiful ever to stage the event.

The races took place on the undulating tracks and trails of Delemere Forest in deepest Cheshire.

Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC fielded three junor teams, including an under-11 team – the first time this age group has featured in the event.

Maddison Betmead ran the first leg of the 1.6km course for the BWFAC U11s, recording a time of 7:37.

Grace Blincow followed up with 7:14 and the youngest member of the team, nine-year-old Holly Tickle, anchored the team to the finish with 8:09.

Overall the team were 15th and second in Lancashire with a combined time of 23:00.

The course for the Under-13s and Under-15s was a longer 3x3.2km.

The BWF Under-13 team comprised Lucy Tickle with 15:13, Bethany Whipp (15:43) and Felicity Barnes (15:08).

They completed the three legs in a combined 46:04 to finish 11th overall and third Lancashire team.

The under-15 team just missed out on the medals, finishing 12th overall and fourth Lancashire Team.

James Smith led the team out with 13:10, followed by Joseph Lund 13:14 and Jack Tickle with 13:05, bringing the team across the line in 39:29 just 13 seconds behind the Preston team.

The outdoor track and field season is fast drawing to a close.

However, the end of the championship season sees many local clubs holding open medal meetings. Under-11 and under-13 athletes Kieran and Leah Howard competed in the Trafford Open.

Kieran was fifth in the 75m and jumped 3.17m in the long jump, while Leah won the high jump with 1.45m and claimed bronze in the long jump with 4.25m.

George McKenzie won bronze in the 600m with 2:07.51 and was fourth in the 75m.

Natasha Webster was third in the 75m hurdles with 14.25, and was seventh in the discus with 20.31m and sixth in the javelin with 27.05m.

At a cold and wet Litherland track, Southport Waterloo held their Open.

Kieran and Leah Howard and George McKenzie were again competing.

Kieran jumped 3.11 in the long jump and threw 21.41m in the Vortex, while sister Leah won silver in the long jump with 3.94m.

George McKenzie was eighth in the 600m with 2:18.5 and jumped 3.13 in the long jump.