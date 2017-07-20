Blackpool secondary schools’ athletics championships

Have your say

Montgomery are the Blackpool secondary schools’ athletics champions for 2017 but it couldn’t have been a closer finish.

The Bispham school pipped Highfield to the overall title by just a single point, 556 to 555, with St Mary’s third.

St George’s were fourth, Unity fifth and Aspire sixth.

The schools competed in 100m, 200m, 300/400m, 800m, 1500m, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, discus, javelin and relay on an action-packed Friday at Stanley Park.

The competitors were split into three age groups – Year 7/8, Year 9 and Year 10 – with boys’ and girls’ competitions in each group.

St Mary’s were the overall boys’ winners, having finished first in all three age categories.

The overall girls’ winners were Montgomery, who finished first in the Year 7-8 group. The top girls’ Year 9 team were Unity and the Year 10 winners Highfield.

Year 7/8

Boys: 1 St Mary’s 98 points, 2. Highfeld 96, 3. Montgomery 91

Girls; 1. Montgomery 109, 2. St Mary’s 97, 3 St George’s 71

Overall: 1. Montgomery 200, 2, St Mary’s 195, 3. Highfield 161

Year 9

Boys: St Mary’s 98. 2. Highfield 89, 3. Montgomery 84

Girls: 1. Unity 99, 2. Montgomery 90, 3. Highfield 78

Overall: 1. Montgomery 174, St Mary’s 171, 3. Highfield 167

Year 10

Boys: 1. St Mary’s 114, 2. Highfield 113, 3. Montgomery 100

Girls: 1. Highfield 114, 2. Montgomery 82, 3. St Mary’s 67

Overall: 1. Highfield 227, 2. Montgomery 182, 3. St Mary’s 181

Overall boys for all year groups

1. St Mary’s 310 2. Highfield 298 3. Montgomery 275

Overall girls for all age groups

1 Montgomery 281, 2. Highfield 257, 3. St Mary’s 237

combined results for boys and girls

1. Montgomery 556, 2. Highfield 555 3. St Mary’s 547