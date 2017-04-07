Barnett the first back for Wesham

The opening Curlys 5K Trail race kicked off Wesham’s new trail running series and attracted 20 members.

First to complete the hilly 5K route was Gary Barnett for ninth place in 19:45, followed by Steve Myerscough (20:43) and Steven Gore (20:45).

Daniel Shaw (21:05) was one place behind, Jason Blagden (21:09) showed his strengths, Paul Hetherington (21:12) came in 22nd and Nigel Shepherd (24:09) ran well to place 32nd.

Martin Bates was 33rd with 24:19, leading in Helen Lawrenson (35th, 24:25), George Kennedy (60th, 27:20), Paul Eccles (61st, 28:18), Graham Brook (66th, 29:22), Dave Young (72nd, 30:09), Kerry Eccles (81st, 31:27) and Pauline Eccleston (31:30).

Anne Berry (33:05) was ahead of Caz Wadsworth (33:54), Peter Cooke (34:06), Debbie Myerscough (35:31) and Nicola Ball (36:36).

Rob Danson won the opening round of the 2017 Inter Club Grand Prix in Blackpool’s Stanley Park on Wednesday evening and took the top awards for winning the 2016 series at the presentation afterwards at the Cricket Club.

The Wesham women won the ladies and the veterans’ teams, led by Catherine Carrdus, who also won the W40 category with Carmel Sullivan top W50.

Alex Rowe was the leading M55 and Steve Myerscough won the M40 Fell category, while Sarah Sherratt won the W40 prize.

In the Garstang Gallop 10k on Sunday David Taylor clocked 41:28 to finish fourth overall.

Gary Barnett (43:52) was sixth, Lee Barlow (44:48) came home 12th, Helen Lawrenson (50:33) finished 38th, Kath Hoyer (55:42) was 66th, Alan Taylor (58:09) came home 81st, Dave Waywell (63:11) was 100th and John Howorth (63:42) was 102nd.

There were two Wesham women in the Manchester Marathon on Sunday.

Jayne Hurst finished 1,497th woman in 4:32.40, while Vicky Gore was 1,865th in 5:12.27.

Steve Myerscough took in the Darwen Half Marathon where he was 40th in 1:32.24.

Sharon Cooper was the 42nd woman in 2:04.03, Nicola Unsworth ran the same time, while Debbie Myfinished in 2:08.25.

Martin Bates ran the Pendle Fell Race on Saturday, finishing the four-and-a-half miles in 54:44.

Ben Wrigley (24:25) was the fastest Wesham runner in the Lytham Hall parkrun.

Phil Leaver ran 24:54, Graham Cunliffe 26:16, Finlay McCalman 26:51 and Debbie Bell 31:00.

In the Preston parkrun, Steve Myerscough ran 19:46, Arran Galvin 20:13 and Robert Brown 24:28.

At the hilly Hyde parkrun in Tameside, David Taylor set the fastest time of the day with 18:01, ahead of Steven Gore (20:42), Megan Gore and Vicky Gore (both 36:53).

At the Cross Flatts run in Leeds, Mark Renshall ran 20:59.

In Blackpool, Rob Danson flew round in the day’s fastest time of 16:24 with Peter Cruse finishing in 19:37.

Carl Groome ran 20:25, Helen Lawrenson 20:40, Nicola Unsworth 21:36, Chris Pike 24:38, Dave Young 25:14, Peter Cooke 27:16 and Caz Wadsworth 29:30.