Barlow first back as Wesham start 2017 schedule

It was the first athletics weekend of the New Year and it was a busy one after the festive season.

Wesham had an excellent turnout at the Garstang 10K, where their first finisher was Jason Barlow (16th, 37:23), ahead of Daniel Shaw (29th, 38:56) and Peter Cruse (35th, 39:34).

Catherine Carrdus was second woman and 60th overall in 40:51, Carmel Sullivan 76th in 42:03 and Helen Lawrenson 96th in 46:22 as Wesham’s ladies earned team victory.

Michaela Dempsey (206th) finished in 50:08, Kerry Eccles (233rd) 51:34; Diane Blagden 55:14, Sally Deacon 55:20, Jayne Hurst 55:23, Kim McGuire 58:16, Julie Rooney 60:55, Caz Wadsworth 60:58, and Sue Rigby 69:12.

Back in the men’s race, Paul Hetherington finished 52nd in 40:32, leading in Nigel Shepherd (61st, 41:01), Mark Renshall (65th, 41:18), Stuart Topping (72nd, 41:46) and John Bertenshaw (82nd, 42:28).

Saturday’s Lancashire Cross Country Championships at Blackburn’s Witton Park saw Wesham have a disappointing turnout of two women and four men on the day.

In the women’s 6K race, Carmel Sullivan won W50 silver, finishing 34th in 31:15, while Bernadette Dickinson ran well to come 55th in 38:39.

Simon Denye ran well in the senior men’s 10K race, finishing 82nd in 41:53.

Steve Myerscough was 102nd in 44:52, John Collier was 19 seconds short of the M60 bronze medal, while Ben Wrigley finished 138th with 54:51.

David Taylor was 15th in the Central Lancashire Half Marathon, running 1:21:48.

Gemma Owen (1:41.19) was 128th with Nicola Unsworth 178th (1:48.09), Vicky Gore 216th (1:52.36) and Steven Gore finishing in 217th.

Kath Hoyer (45:49) was fifth woman in the Northern Masters 10K trail run at Smithills Country Park, while Dave Waywell (25:58) ran the 5K course.

David Taylor visited the Lytham Hall parkrun on Saturday morning for the eighth time in his 104 runs, clocking 19:10.

Helen Lawrenson ran 21:14, Martin Bates 22:13, Nicola Unsworth 22:29, Jonathan Lawson 23:00, Stephen Browne 23:10, Phil Leaver 24:22,Dave Young 25:44, Finlay McCalman 27:38, Debbie Bell 32:19, Mark Renshall 36:19 and Clive Berry 38:23.

In the Preston parkrun, Steve Myerscough ran 19:44 ahead of the afternoon’s cross country championships and Robert Brown 24:49.

The Gores were in Scotland at the Falkirk run, with Steven clocking 20:33 and Megan 38:29, accompanied by Vicky in 38:30.