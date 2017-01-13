Search

Barlow first back as Wesham start 2017 schedule

Vicky Gore, Nicola Unsworth and Gemma Owen at the Central Lancashire Half Marathon

It was the first athletics weekend of the New Year and it was a busy one after the festive season.

Wesham had an excellent turnout at the Garstang 10K, where their first finisher was Jason Barlow (16th, 37:23), ahead of Daniel Shaw (29th, 38:56) and Peter Cruse (35th, 39:34).

Catherine Carrdus was second woman and 60th overall in 40:51, Carmel Sullivan 76th in 42:03 and Helen Lawrenson 96th in 46:22 as Wesham’s ladies earned team victory.

Michaela Dempsey (206th) finished in 50:08, Kerry Eccles (233rd) 51:34; Diane Blagden 55:14, Sally Deacon 55:20, Jayne Hurst 55:23, Kim McGuire 58:16, Julie Rooney 60:55, Caz Wadsworth 60:58, and Sue Rigby 69:12.

Back in the men’s race, Paul Hetherington finished 52nd in 40:32, leading in Nigel Shepherd (61st, 41:01), Mark Renshall (65th, 41:18), Stuart Topping (72nd, 41:46) and John Bertenshaw (82nd, 42:28).

Saturday’s Lancashire Cross Country Championships at Blackburn’s Witton Park saw Wesham have a disappointing turnout of two women and four men on the day.

In the women’s 6K race, Carmel Sullivan won W50 silver, finishing 34th in 31:15, while Bernadette Dickinson ran well to come 55th in 38:39.

Simon Denye ran well in the senior men’s 10K race, finishing 82nd in 41:53.

Steve Myerscough was 102nd in 44:52, John Collier was 19 seconds short of the M60 bronze medal, while Ben Wrigley finished 138th with 54:51.

David Taylor was 15th in the Central Lancashire Half Marathon, running 1:21:48.

Gemma Owen (1:41.19) was 128th with Nicola Unsworth 178th (1:48.09), Vicky Gore 216th (1:52.36) and Steven Gore finishing in 217th.

Kath Hoyer (45:49) was fifth woman in the Northern Masters 10K trail run at Smithills Country Park, while Dave Waywell (25:58) ran the 5K course.

David Taylor visited the Lytham Hall parkrun on Saturday morning for the eighth time in his 104 runs, clocking 19:10.

Helen Lawrenson ran 21:14, Martin Bates 22:13, Nicola Unsworth 22:29, Jonathan Lawson 23:00, Stephen Browne 23:10, Phil Leaver 24:22,Dave Young 25:44, Finlay McCalman 27:38, Debbie Bell 32:19, Mark Renshall 36:19 and Clive Berry 38:23.

In the Preston parkrun, Steve Myerscough ran 19:44 ahead of the afternoon’s cross country championships and Robert Brown 24:49.

The Gores were in Scotland at the Falkirk run, with Steven clocking 20:33 and Megan 38:29, accompanied by Vicky in 38:30.