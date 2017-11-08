A fishing first for the Fylde coast?

The picture above is a certainly a rarity and may even be unique in Fylde coast angling history.

This spurdog, a member of the shark family, was caught by Brad Sim of Wyre Boat Angling Club.

Gazette fishing correspondent Jordan Russell of Bispham Angling isn’t aware of this species having been caught off our shores before.

Brad caught the spurdog during a night session at sea, using squid bait.

Jordan's Tight Lines column is in The Gazette every Thursday.