Weather warning extended to Lancashire

A warning about high winds on the way has been issued for Lancashire.

The Met Office said on Saturday that northern parts of the county could expect strong gusts of 55mph from noon til midnight on Monday.

The warning was originally for the Cumbria area but has been extended to include parts of Lancashire and the North West.

The latest Met statement says: "A spell of very windy weather is likely on Monday in association with ex-Ophelia. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journeys times and cancellations possible. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs could happen, perhaps leading to injuries and danger to life from flying debris. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves. The warning has been updated to delay the onset time of the strong winds and increase the likelihood of the event occurring.