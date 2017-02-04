New supermarket for Thornton as part of flats scheme

A top supermarket brand is hoping to set up shop as part of a new housing scheme.

Developer McCarthy and Stone has revealed Co-operative Food will be included at Poachers Way, Thornton.

The food store will relocate from its current site in Fleetwood Road North if planners approve the retirement flats plans

A spokesman for Co-operative Food said: “We are delighted to have secured the unit on Poachers Way. Relocating will allow us to provide local residents with a modern, high-quality food store which will be within easy access for local residents. By relocating premises we are able to protect jobs and continue to provide investment in the local area”.

Ian Wilkins, Regional Managing Director at McCarthy and Stone, said: “We are pleased that the Co-Operative Food store will make up part of our wider proposals.”

Coun Andrea Kay is pleased by the move which

She said: “This means we get a new Co-Op store, ending the problems with parking, without impacting on other local businesses.

“Everybody should be happy.

“Hopefully the old Co-Op site can be redeveloped to provide new accomodation.”