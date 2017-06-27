Garstang school’s dance-a-thon to raise cash to fight child cruelty

A day-long dance-a-thon saw dozens of children help to raise money to fight against child cruelty.

It saw more than 180 sponsored students at Garstang Saint Thomas’ CE Primary School take turns to dance throughout the six hour school day.

Danceathon at Garstang Saint Thomas' Primary for NSPCC. Teaching assistant Amy shepherd with 8-year-old Lucy Singleton.

The multi-coloured dance was in support of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and admin officer Viv Haslam says the day was a success.

She said: “All the children and teachers had lots of fun and most classes danced for an hour each with some joining together.

“They all wore colourful clothes and every single pupil who was in school on Friday got involved.

The children were all sponsored to be involved and although the total raised hasn’t been counted, it was a great day.”

