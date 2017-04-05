Search

FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Zero rated businesses in Wyre

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

All the businesses rated zero stars in the food hygiene ratings by Wyre Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of Monday, April 3.

The Eating Plaice, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 126 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lh, 0