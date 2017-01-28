Headteacher issues warning after man in van approaches pupil after school

A Fylde coast school has issued a warning to pupils after a man was seen behaving suspiciously in the area.

Police are also investigating the incident, which happened on Thursday afternoon in the Beach Road area of Fleetwood.

The alert was sparked after a pupil at Fleetwood High School was approached by an unknown man in a black van.

The man’s actions, according to the school, “compromised her safety”.

Parents and pupils have now been warned that children should not walk to and from school alone.

A letter from headteacher Richard Barnes said: “I would ask students to be sensible and cautious and I have given this advice in school.

“If possible they should not be on their own.

“As parents I ask you to enforce this important message with your child.

“If they feel uneasy about any situation they should contact police on 999 or 101.”