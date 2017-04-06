Diabetic teen thanks strangers for saving his life

A diabetic teen who collapsed in the street has today thanked three strangers whose quick thinking saved his life.

Jordan Brandon, 19, was at risk of falling into a coma when his blood sugar dropped to dangerously low levels as he left work to get food.

Jordan Brandon was saved by three strangers

Two of the staff at Local, on Station Road, Wesham, who stopped him staggering into the road, were helped by a passer-by and waited with him for paramedics to arrive.

Jordan has type one diabetes, which means his body cannot produce insulin. He needs regular injections of the hormone to break down the sugar in his blood, as well as a carefully-maintained diet.

His condition quickly became life-threatening last Wednesday, when he forgot to eat lunch and subsequently collapsed outside Local on Station Road, Wesham, after leaving his office job at Worden Construction.

But his life was saved when three strangers rushed to his aid.

Local shop assistants Charlie Thompson, 18, and Ricky Wilcock, 23, called an ambulance for Jordan after noting his diabetes card among his things.

Jordan said: “If it hadn’t been for them helping me I wouldn’t be here today.

“I remember coming out of a meeting and I felt not well in myself.

“I was sweating and felt dizzy, so I decided to go to the shop.

“I thought I’d be OK once I got some food in me.

“I remember the shop assistant asking for my cards and I felt like I was in a dream, going over and over again picking out cards and dropping them on the floor.

“Everything went black.”

Jordan was suffering from a severe case of hypoglycaemia - low blood sugar - which causes shakiness, sweating, nausea, seizures and even comas.

Ricky said: “At first we thought he was drunk because he was staggering around and trying to use his Costa card to pay for his shopping.

“He started sweating and going really pale so I went around the side of the counter and he was trying to pay with his diabetes card and that’s when we clicked.”

Charlie and Ricky sat a confused and disorientated Jordan down in the shop, however, he quickly left and began walking down Station Road in the direction opposite to his place of work.

Jordan, who lives on Beech Avenue in Kirkham, said: “I don’t know where I was going but from the direction I was going I was probably trying to get myself to the doctors.”

Jordan was followed by Ricky and Charlie, who prevented him from staggering into the road.

Ricky said: “He started having seizures.”

The trio were helped by a kind stranger known only as ‘Bobby’, who offered to let Jordan rest on his sofa while they waited for ambulance services to arrive.

Jordan said: “When I woke up I was sat in a completely unknown house with a paramedic next to me.

“I still thought I was in a dream.”

Jordan was put on an intravenous drip and was injected with the hormone glucagon, which raised his blood sugar levels and saved his life.

He said: “I would like to say thank you to the staff for everything.

“Thank you for being there for me and not just assuming I was drunk or on drugs.

“I owe them my life.”

Jordan’s mum Natasha, 38, who found out about what had happened to her son after Charlie used his phone to post about the incident on social media, said: “If they hadn’t helped him, I hate to think what would have happened to Jordan, because he didn’t have any awareness whatsoever of what was happening to him.

“He could have wandered in front of a moving vehicle.

“He could have fallen into a diabetic coma and he would have died.

“These people don’t realise what they have done for us. They saved his life.”

Ricky said: “I don’t see it as something heroic.

“I saw a person who needed help and wanted to help him the best I could.

“I’m glad that Jordan has made a full recovery.”