Strongman mission for power pair

The power of love and the gym is propelling a couple across the Atlantic to compete in the world’s pinnacle Strongman competition.

St Annes-born Rhianon Lovelace, 21, and Luke Davies, 28, are taking part in the Official Strongman Games this December having both qualified for the competition earlier this year.

Rhianon is going to the USA with partner Luke Davies. The two regularly inspire each other going forward.

And the couple have used their year-long relationship to motivate each other to get bigger and better.

Former Lytham St Annes High pupil Rhianon, who grew up on Albert Road, said: “We have both worked so hard, it was such an honour to receive my invite. I’m over the moon.

“To compete next to Luke is going to be amazing.”

The former University of Central Lancashire student was a powerlifting world champion in 2015 at the age of 18, having got into lifting sports in 2013.

She said: “I was into horse riding until four years ago when I had a serious injury.

“Through rehabilitation in the gym I found a new love for lifting and strength sports.”

Welshman Luke, who came to Preston to study at UCLan, said: “Some of the people competing at the Games are the biggest and best names in the sport so it’s going to be amazing.

“It’s a massive platform for us going forward.”

The couple are looking to local businesses and organisations to raise between £1,500 and £2,000 to fund the trip to the 7,600-seat Dorton Arena in North Carolina.

Rhianon, who now lives in Preston, said: “If we don’t get the funding we ultimately wont be able to go.”