Share your memories for Fylde school book

Photographs and memories are wanted for a planned new book on the history of a fondly-remembered Fylde school.

Queen Mary School provided education for thousands of girls between 1930 and 1999 and is now incorporated into AKS on Clifton Drive South, St Annes, with the adjacent premises it previously occupied converted into the Queens Manor luxury apartment block.

Liz Bickerstaffe, secretary of the Queen Mary School Association of former pupils and staff, is writing a booking on the history of the school and is keen to build on the success of the two recent archive exhibitions in Lytham when many former pupils shared their memories and added to the records in the Queen Mary archives.

Liz said: “Queen Mary’s had a relatively short history lasting only 70 years, but it spanned important developments in women’s education and role in society.

“It opened soon after women got the vote in 1928, and attracted many exceptional young women as teachers, who in turn produced thousands of well-educated women, many from poor backgrounds.

“A key part of the school’s philosophy was to produce valued members of society and I hope that the book will demonstrate how the school served the local community as well as the nation.

“It played an important part in our local history and will hopefully appeal to those interested in the area’s development, and not only to those directly linked with the school.”

Liz is eager to hear the stories of their time at the school from pupils and staff through the decades and has been encouraged by the initial response.

She can be contacted on (01253) 713850 or at lizzibick@yahoo.co.uk