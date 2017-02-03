Candle fire destroys bedroom

Firefighters have warned about the dangers of leaving candles unattended after a serious house fire in St Anne’s.

Emergency services were called to a property in Martin Avenue just before 6pm on Friday, after the occupier noticed fire-damaged debris falling from an upstairs window into the garden.

On arrival, fire crews found a candle placed on the window sill of an upstairs bedroom had set a pair of curtains on fire.

The damage to bedroom is said to be severe.

No casualties were reported.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: “The important message is never to leave candles burning unattended, and make sure they are properly out when you leave the room.”

For a free home fire safety check, call 0800 1691125.