Lytham Festival ticket prizes for egg hunt winners

Lytham Festival organisers are giving music fans the golden opportunity to take part in a £1,000 Easter Egg-stravaganza!

In a special Lytham-themed treasure hunt one lucky winner is being given the chance to win two VIP tickets worth £500 to the Lytham Festival gig of their choice along with a cash prize of £500.

A further five runner-up prizes will offer a pair of standard entry tickets to the night of the winner’s choice at this year’s festival.

And all people have to do to take part in the competition is to log into Lytham Festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lythamfestival/ at 11am on Easter Monday for the first clue in the Lytham Festival treasure hunt.

Once hunters find the first clue they will then be timed as they follow a series of clues around Lytham with the fastest person grabbing the £1,000 VIP prize.

This year’s Lytham Festival takes place from Monday 31 July to Sunday August 2. The headline acts in the Main Proms Arena on Lytham Green will see Olly Murs take to the stage on Wednesday August 2, Haçienda Classical on Thursday 3, 80s v 90s starring The Human League, Midge Ure, Dodgy and more on Friday 4, Madness on Saturday 5 and a celebration of musical theatre with West End Proms ending the festival on Sunday 6.

The winner of the Lytham Festival treasure hunt will be won by the fastest person to find all the clues which leads them to the final destination. Runners-up prizes will be awarded to the five people who take the most entertaining selfies when they find a clue.

Winners will be announced on the Lytham Festival Facebook page at 7pm on Easter Monday.