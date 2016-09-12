Aerospace firm welcomes interns to the Fylde

BAE Systems has welcomed three students from the United Arab Emirates as they begin an 18 week internship at the company’s Warton and Samlesbury sites.

This is the second year of a five-year internship programme between Mubadala Development Company (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi-based investment and development company, and BAE Systems Military Air and Information business, which employs 10,000 people in the county.

Over the course of the internship, the students will be immersed in various real-life scenarios aligned to their engineering disciplines, including the integration of a robotics system for manufacturing tasks and the deployment of augmented reality technology.

Chris Boardman, managing director at BAE Systems’ Military Air and Information said: “We are delighted to welcome the second group of interns from the UAE to BAE Systems.

“Education and skills development in engineering and manufacturing is at the heart of our company and we are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to the Emirati engineers of the future. It supports the UAE’s national agenda, giving the young people the opportunity to develop a strong engineering focus.”

The students will be mentored by BAE Systems aerospace and engineering experts, offering academic and career guidance with the aim of accelerating their academic success and career prospects when they return to the UAE.