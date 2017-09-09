World Firework Championships go off with a bang in Blackpool

A team from Poland kicked off a thrilling opening night at the World Fireworks Championships in Blackpool.

One of Poland’s leading pyrotechnic companies, Super Power, dazzled spectators with a polished display at the event on Friday night.

Pictures Martin Bostock. Week one of the Firework Championships in Blackpool. Poland's team.

Fresh from summer firework festivals in the Czech Republic and Germany, the team put on a light-filled spectacular at the annual event.

Next Friday September 15 will see the French team Brezac Artifices take centre stage.

Then Fireworks for Africa from South Africa will lead the way on September 22.

The winner will be announced during the finale event on September 29 which features a display from the UK’s very own, Titanium Fireworks.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool is always a firm favourite for residents and visitors to the resort, with tens of thousands of people gathering on the Promenade.

“We hope that visitors will take the opportunity to come and see these free displays and then stay on for the weekend to enjoy the Illuminations and all that the resort has to offer.

“It’s fantastic to continue to host such a prestigious event and I look forward to seeing the teams in actions this year.”

The fireworks will, as in previous years, be fired from North Pier with build up from 7.30pm and shows starting at 8.30pm.