Woman taken for treatment after moving away from roof's edge

A woman who sat on the edge of a town centre car park came down safely last night, police said.

Trained officers, together with fire crews and paramedics were called to the West Street Car Park in Blackpool at around 5.30pm yesterday, with a police spokesman saying: "We are negotiating with a woman, although it doesn't seem she has made any attempt to jump.

"The fire brigade are in attendance and I understand the ambulance service has been requested as a contingency."

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police this morning confirmed the woman moved away from the roof's edge at around 9.20pm.

She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by paramedics, and a police cordon around the site was lifted shortly after.