Wheelie bin woes lead to fine for Blackpool man

Bin bag investigators were out on the trail of a rule breaker when they found a letter addressed to his four-year-old son.

Gary Mullaney had placed a black plastic bin bag outside the rear of his home on Broughton Avenue, Layton after he discovered his wheelie bin had been stolen.

But a neighbour reported the bag which refuse collectors are not allowed to take in the area in which he lives, Blackpool Magistrates heard. Mullaney, 31, admitted fly-tipping when he appeared at court and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victims’ surcharge and £100 court costs.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said:”My client tells me his bin was stolen and when he reported this to the council they demanded he pay £35 for a new one. He put out his rubbish in a bin bag instead. He has now got a new wheelie bin.”