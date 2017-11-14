Water pipe leak reported in Blackpool amid 'poor pressure' complaints

Have your say

People in the FY4 area of Blackpool may find their water pressure is low, or that their supply has disappeared altogether.

Water company United Utilities received complaints about poor pressure and discoloured water in Blackpool this afternoon.

A pipe leak was reported at the junction of Common Edge Road and Highfield Road. A four-inch water main had been damaged by an unknown third party.

United Utilities engineers have been called and it is predicted the pipe will be fixed before the end of the day.