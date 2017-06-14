UPDATED: Large fire in centre of Blackpool

A large fire in the centre of Blackpool is tonight throwing huge plumes of black smoke across the town.

The fire, which broke out just after 7pm this evening has been confirmed in the premises of Elite Linen Services, Ball Street, just off Lytham Road, South Shore.

The aerial platform being extended

Huge clouds of black smoke could be seen from miles around, with social media comments saying the smoke could be seen from Southport.

Nearby homes have been evacuated and an aerial platform ladder is being used to try to bring the flames under control.

7.45pm update

Nine fire engines are on the site as firemen battle with the blaze

The aerial ladder in operation

Bold Street and Duke Street have been evacuated

Palatine Leisure Centre is open for anyone displaced

A large crowd has gathered on the streets to view the spectacle

First reports suggest no one has been injured

Visit the Gazette’s Facebook page for a live video from the scene.

More to follow