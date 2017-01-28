TV scientist part of line-up at Tower show

Blackpool Tower is to host a week of events to prove that science can be fun.

The shows will be held to celebrate National Science Week (March 13-17).

Taking place in The Blackpool Tower Circus arena, the ‘Fun with Science’ shows will provide educational and scientific investigations for young children.

The One Show’s resident scientist, Marty Jopson, will be among those giving pupils an insight into the world of science.

The shows, which run at various times throughout the day, are aimed at children aged between five and 14. There is also a special show for children who have special educational needs.

Each show has been designed to link directly to the National Curriculum and enhance out-of-the-classroom teaching and learning.

Jamie Truelove, education manager at The Tower, said: “The science shows have been specifically selected to provide pupils with a fantastic visual and memorable out-of-the-classroom learning experience. I can’t wait to see them myself.”

Tower general manager, Kenny Mew, added: “We want pupils who visit us with school to have fun and learn at the same time.”

Tickets start at £4 per pupil with discount for schools with an annual pass.