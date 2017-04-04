Tough test as pupils pitch in for expedition training

Youngsters at a Blackpool school took in the great outdoors and learned some new skills for a special royal assignment.

Nine pupils from Park Community Academy took part in a practice expedition as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award.

All the pupils are currently in Year 11 and have been working towards their Bronze Award over the past two years.

The expedition, in challenging weather, involved the pupils hiking over Beacon Fell and then on to Waddecar Scout camp with all the equipment needed for an overnight camp.

Once at camp pupils had the opportunity to develop a number of camp craft skills such as putting up tents, cooking in the outdoors and managing their kit.

After a hearty breakfast the next morning of beans and sausages the pupils continued on their journey, planning and walking to their final destination. Their next mission for the qualifying expedition takes place on April 20.

Key Stage 4 team leader Hayley Gardiner, who accompanied the pupils on the trip, said: “The group involved some of our most complex pupils, which makes the achievement even greater. We are extremely proud of the pupils and know this experience has enhanced their understanding of the outdoors and basic survival skills.”