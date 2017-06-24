Thirty drivers stopped at police checkpoint

More than 30 drivers have been stopped at a police checkpoint in Blackpool in a crackdown on drink drivers.

Officers from the Lancs Roads policing unit have been conducting spot checks across the county this morning.

At a checkpoint set up in Blackpool, 30 drivers weer stopped and breathalysed, but no-one provided a positive sample.

One car was seized because the driver had no insurance and five speeding tickets were issued, one to a driver going 48mph in a 30mph zone.

The checkpoint is part of Lancashire Police’s summer drink drive campaign, and drivers are being warned to check they are not still over the limit from the previous night’s drinking.

A police spokesman said: “Out last night? Remember that caffeine, sleep and food will not sober you up. Only time will.”