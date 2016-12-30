The Blackpool Gazette's most read stories online for 2016

It's been quite a year online at the Blackpool Gazette and we've covered all kinds of memorable stories that have really struck a chord with our readers. So before we say goodbye (or good riddance) to 2016, we thought we'd revisit some of our most read stories online.
Blackpool Gazette digital editor, Colin Ainscough said: "This year we have seen a continued change in how our readers are consuming news. "The launch of our new mobile ready website and notification service has allowed us to be ever more effective in bringing the news as it happens to our readers."Here's a detailed look back at our top 10 most read stories of 2016.