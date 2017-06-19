Teachers at Blackpool primary school hailed as ‘amazing’

Teachers at one Blackpool primary school have been described as ‘amazing’ – by their own pupils.

Youngsters at Christ The King Catholic Academy, in Rodwell Walk, Grange Park, told inspectors from Ofsted they feel ‘happy and safe’ and that they ‘love coming to school’.

The education watchdog visited the school last month, and said it continues to be rated as ‘good’ – the second highest score behind ‘outstanding’.

In a letter to acting executive headteacher Sarah Smith, inspector Elizabeth Loftus said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection due to your exceptional leadership.

“You have high aspirations for your pupils and work rigorously and relentlessly to make sure you achieve the high standards you set for yourself and others.

“At the heart of all your work is your drive and determination to ensure that pupils have better life choices.

“Central to improving the lives of pupils is the care and support you provide to children and their families.”

Safeguarding is effective, the letter said, parents share pupils’ positive views, attendance is ‘now excellent’, and classrooms are ‘exciting, attractive, and well organised’.

Attainment is on the up, and youngsters are prepared for life at secondary school by the time they leave. Though the majority of children start school with ‘skills below typical for their age’, they ‘make rapid progress’.

The school can improve further by boosting writing skills for those in key stage one, Ms Loftus added.

Stephen Tierney, chief executive at Blessed Edward Bamber Catholic Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school, said: “The comments about the quality of leadership, care, standards, and all-round education are an absolute delight.”