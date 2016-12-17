Strictly star 'split with fiancee' before Blackpool 'attack'

Strictly star Gorka Marquez split from his fiancee the same night he claimed he was attacked by thugs in Blackpool, it has been reported

The dancer was alleged to have been set upon by a gang outside the Flamingo nightclub after filming the hit BBC dance show at the Tower Ballroom last month.

He never made an official report to police and the investigation into the incident has now been dropped after no CCTV evidence to support the claim was found and no witnesses came forward.

National newspapers have today reported Gorka, 26, split with fiancee Lauren Sheridan on the same night.

The couple, along with the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing cast, had been staying at the Big Blue Hotel.

But one Blackpool hotelier told The Gazette that Lauren, 27, left the Big Blue and checked herself into another nearby hotel on the night of the alleged attack.

It is understood she then returned home with her parents the following day.

Quoted in The Sun, a source close to the couple said: “Gorka and Lauren aren’t together anymore.

“They were very loved-up but it has come to an end quite fast.

“Nobody saw this coming, and it’s a big shock for their friends and family who thought they were a great match.

“It’s a real shame, and of course they’re both very upset by what has gone on.”

The couple were last pictured together in Blackpool during the BBC show’s annual trip to the Tower Ballroom

Straight afterwards Lauren, a backing dancer on Strictly, removed her engagement ring.

Gorka was paired with EastEnders actress Tameka Empson, 39, and the couple were eliminated three weeks in.

Lauren is understood to have removed all reference to her relationship with Gorka from her social media accounts.