Blackpool man, 27, accused of causing dog harm

A man accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a Stafforshire Bull Terrier named Rosie leading to the dog’s death has had the first mention of his case at court.

James Higgins, 27, of Bolton Street, South Shore, is also charged with two offences of causing unnecessary suffering to a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Prince.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between February 15 and 29 at Blackpool.

Higgins was not present at court and his case was adjourned by Blackpool magistrates.