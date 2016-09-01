Search for schoolgirl missing with teen after travelling to resort

A schoolgirl who went missing with an older boy has been described by police as being at ‘high risk’.

Natasha Ford, 13, was last seen at around 8pm in Wombwell, near Barnsley, and is understood to be with 17-year-old Samuel Hancock.

The pair are in the South Shore area, police believe, and concern is growing for the girl’s safety.

Natasha was described as medium build with mousy brown, shoulder length hair.

She was thought to be wearing skinny jeans and a bomber jacket. She was also wearing a necklace with hearts and gems on.

Samuel had short dark brown hair and was described as medium build.

He may be wearing a black or dark grey jacket with white stripes down the length of the sleeves.

Chief inspector Mark James, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “It is possible they travelled there together by train and I would urge anyone who has seen or heard from them to contact us.”

Information can be reported to police by calling 101, quoting 1345 of August 31.