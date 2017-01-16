Rush hour crash closes M55

Rushhour traffic was brought to a standstill by a crash on the M55.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the incident which happened between Blackpool and Kirkham in which a car was flipped onto its roof.

Traffic heading out of Blackpool was halted just after 5.20pm.

Four fire engines, two ambulances and multiple police vehicles were seen heading to the scene of the crash

The car blocked the two outside lanes of the carriageway close to the Kirkham turn off. Debris was strewn across the road.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between Blackpool and Kirkham with police warning of delays on the motorway and surrounding roads.

Queues quickly built up on the main routes to the M55 including Yeadon Way and Preston New Road.

Traffic was diverted away from the M55, rejoining the motorway at Kirkham.

The female driver is understood to have managed to free herself from the overturned car before emergency services arrived.

Lancashire Police said the motorway had re-opened by 8pm.