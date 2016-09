Police are investigating a ‘serious’ crash involving a female motorist.

The woman was thrown from her scooter in the crash outside the Norbreck Castle Hotel on Queen’s Promenade, Blackpool, at around 2.30pm. No other vehicles are reported to have been involved.

The road, which was closed by police after the crash, has now been reopened.

Police were unable to provide further details as the woman’s family has not yet been informed.